Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Source: sommart / Getty

The Baltimore County Office of Housing announced it will begin accepting online preliminary applications later this month for Project-Based Voucher (PBV) units at The Overlook at Old Court in Pikesville.

According to the public notice, the application period opens Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. and closes Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Officials said no applications will be accepted after the deadline and noted there will be no exceptions.

Applicants must apply online through the Baltimore County applicant portal and will need an email address to register and complete the process.