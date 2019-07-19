BeBe Winans Honored With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.19.19
Last night (July 18) during Get Up! Mornings’ third anniversary celebration, Erica Campbell, GRIFF and Deputy Borough Chaplain Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin surprised Bebe Winans with the key to Brooklyn, New York — the highest honor for the city of Brooklyn. 

Best part? He didn’t even see it coming. 

After praying with Le’Andria Johnson off stage, BeBe thought he was coming back to perform his set, but Erica paused the music to present a slideshow that broke down all of his accomplishments throughout the years. When it was over, GRIFF pulled a large gold key out of his pocket and Deputy Borough Chaplain Ingrid explained the honor to everyone watching. Prayer followed, but the surprises continued.

BeBe’s music label was also on site to present him a plaque for earning his first no. 1 charting spot for “He Promised Me.” It’s not his first no. 1 earning for music overall, but it is his first for a song he sang and wrote himself. 

Congrats, Mr. Winans!

Watch the full sermon up top and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration HERE.

BeBe Winans Honored With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

