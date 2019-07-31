Mr. Griffin: Armor Up For The Lord [VIDEO]

| 07.31.19
As we go through life we must always remember to have on the armor of God. GRIFF mentioned that if you don’t have on the armor something could come and hit you right in the face.

While he spoke about the armor he shared what you need each piece for.

He mentioned that the breast plate is used to protect your heart. The heart is always under attack and we must be careful with our emotions.

GRIFF also spoke about making sure you sword is sharpened. You can do this by knowing the word of God and learning more about him.

Remember that the devil is busy to try and take you down.

Listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

Mr. Griffin: Armor Up For The Lord [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

