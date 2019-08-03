Voices: How 6 Years Of Tragedy Brought Kurt Carr Back To “Bless Somebody Else”

Kurt Carr is making a return to the music after a 6-year absence. An absence brought on because of significant losses in his family. What was the moment that led to Carr creating his long-awaited new album “Bless Somebody Else? Gospel legendis making a return to the music after a 6-year absence. An absence brought on because of significant losses in his family. What was the moment that led to Carr creating his long-awaited new album “

Carr talks about his absence and return to music. He shares what it was like to sit back and listen to his own music and what he learned in the process.

He also breaks down his single “Bless Somebody Else” featuring a who’s who in Gospel music!

