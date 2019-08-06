CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88

Author Toni Morrison

Source: Micheline Pelletier Decaux / Getty

Toni Morrison, the American novelist, and poet who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993 and wrote eleven novels including The Bluest Eye has died at the age of 88.

A friend confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Morrison, known for her sweeping prose, poetically-charged and expressive depictions of Black America young and old, burst onto the scene in 1970 with The Bluest Eye. Years later, her book Beloved won the Pulitzer Prize and was adapted into a movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Born Chloe Anthony Wofford in Lorain, Ohio in 1931, Morrison would go on to study humanities at Howard and Cornell University, followed by an academic career where she taught at Texas Southern University, her alma mater Howard, Yale and Princeton University. After she retired from academia in 2006, President Barack Obama presented Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

 

Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Toni Morrison

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
Mass Shootings Expose Which Presidential Candidates Don’t Support…

The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
08.06.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…

He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
08.05.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…

The California Senator took a blow.
08.02.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
08.05.19
“We Are Walking The Darkest Of Tunnels Together”:…

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle's birthday on August 15, his love,…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close