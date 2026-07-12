Source: Praise Indy Virtual Vaction Bible School / Praise Indy Virtual Vaction Bible School



Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy

What You Build Today Shapes Who Comes After You

Scripture: Joshua 24:15 (KJV)

“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve… but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

At some point, we’ve all thought about the legacy we want to leave behind. For many people, legacy immediately brings to mind wealth, property, or financial success. While those things can certainly make an impact, the greatest legacy isn’t found in what you leave behind. It’s found in how you live every single day.

The conversations you have. The love you show. The grace you extend. The values you refuse to compromise. Those are the things people remember long after you’re gone.

RELATED: Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 4: Purpose & Calling

RELATED: VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 2: DISCIPLINE & CONSISTENCY

RELATED: VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Joshua 24:15 reminds us that leadership begins at home. When Joshua declared, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” he wasn’t making a casual statement. He was making a decision that would shape generations.

Every family, every relationship, and every home is built on the decisions someone chooses to make today.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Whether you realize it or not, you’re already leaving a legacy. The way you speak to your children. The way you treat your spouse, your friends, your coworkers, and even strangers.

The way you respond under pressure. Someone is always watching. Someone is always learning from your example.

The reality is that not every legacy is positive. Many of us inherited unhealthy habits, painful family patterns, broken communication, or ways of thinking that were never meant to continue. But here’s the good news: just because something was passed down to you doesn’t mean it has to continue through you.

You have the power to break cycles.

You can choose patience instead of anger. Forgiveness instead of bitterness. Communication instead of silence.

Faith instead of fear. Every healthy decision you make becomes part of the foundation for the people who come after you.

Legacy isn’t built through one grand moment. It’s built through thousands of ordinary moments that consistently reflect who you are becoming.