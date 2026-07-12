Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy
Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy
- Break unhealthy patterns by choosing patience, forgiveness and communication.
- Model the values you want others to follow through everyday actions.
- Intentional conversations and acts of kindness create a lasting legacy.
Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy
What You Build Today Shapes Who Comes After You
Scripture: Joshua 24:15 (KJV)
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve… but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
At some point, we’ve all thought about the legacy we want to leave behind. For many people, legacy immediately brings to mind wealth, property, or financial success. While those things can certainly make an impact, the greatest legacy isn’t found in what you leave behind. It’s found in how you live every single day.
The conversations you have. The love you show. The grace you extend. The values you refuse to compromise. Those are the things people remember long after you’re gone.
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Joshua 24:15 reminds us that leadership begins at home. When Joshua declared, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” he wasn’t making a casual statement. He was making a decision that would shape generations.
Every family, every relationship, and every home is built on the decisions someone chooses to make today.
Whether you realize it or not, you’re already leaving a legacy. The way you speak to your children. The way you treat your spouse, your friends, your coworkers, and even strangers.
The way you respond under pressure. Someone is always watching. Someone is always learning from your example.
The reality is that not every legacy is positive. Many of us inherited unhealthy habits, painful family patterns, broken communication, or ways of thinking that were never meant to continue. But here’s the good news: just because something was passed down to you doesn’t mean it has to continue through you.
You have the power to break cycles.
You can choose patience instead of anger. Forgiveness instead of bitterness. Communication instead of silence.
Faith instead of fear. Every healthy decision you make becomes part of the foundation for the people who come after you.
Legacy isn’t built through one grand moment. It’s built through thousands of ordinary moments that consistently reflect who you are becoming.
As You Reflect This Week, Ask Yourself:
- What family patterns or habits do I want to stop with me?
- Am I modeling the values I want others to follow?
- How do I show up in my closest relationships?
- What do I want people to remember most about my life?
- If someone lived exactly like me, where would it lead them?
Live It Out
This week, have one intentional conversation with someone you love. Put away the distractions. Ask meaningful questions. Listen without interrupting. Encourage them. Pray with them if the opportunity arises.
Legacy isn’t only built through major accomplishments. It’s built one meaningful conversation, one act of kindness, and one intentional decision at a time.
Faith Commitment
What kind of legacy do you want to leave?
Daily Affirmation
I am building a legacy with my life. My choices, my words, and my actions matter. I will lead with intention, love, and integrity every day. This week, I commit to building a legacy that reflects God’s love. I choose growth over old habits, grace over pride, and faith over fear. I understand that someone is watching my example, and I will live each day with purpose and intention.
Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 5: Family & Legacy was originally published on praiseindy.com