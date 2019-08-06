CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore City Police Working to Close Officer Shortage Gap

NewsOne Top 5: 1,000 Cops Fired Over Sex Crimes, Black Man Suspected Of Setting St. Louis Church Fires... AND MORE

Source: NewsOne Screenshots / NewsOne

The Baltimore City Police Department is working to close an officer shortage gap.

It welcomed its newest trainees at the police academy at 3500 W. Northern Parkway.

“Most millennials today when applying for police officer positions apply to ten or more departments,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison.

He said that’s why he is proud that that 28 new trainees chose Baltimore to help fill more than 150 vacancies, especially at time when the city’s high crime rate is in the national spotlight.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

But training is not all sit ups and cardio. Over the next 30 weeks or so, trainees are learning the law and receiving constant support knowing their lives could be at risk in order to protect hundreds more.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Baltimore City Police Working to Close Officer Shortage Gap was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Police Department

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
Mass Shootings Expose Which Presidential Candidates Don’t Support…

The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
08.06.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…

He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
08.05.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…

The California Senator took a blow.
08.02.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
08.05.19
“We Are Walking The Darkest Of Tunnels Together”:…

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle's birthday on August 15, his love,…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close