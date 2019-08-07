The Elevation Talk Show: 08-03-19

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Playback & Listen Anytime!
Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
The California Senator took a blow.
The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
SIGN UP FOR THE PRAISE 106.1 NEWSLETTER