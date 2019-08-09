CLOSE
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t Protect Us.” Simone Biles Slams U.S. Gymnastics Over Larry Nasser

Superstars Of Gymnastics in London

Source: ATP/WENN.com / WENN

Simone Biles has been very candid about the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser. Not only has she spoken about the details of what happened to her, she also shared the lasting effects of being assaulted by someone who she and the adults around her trusted.

Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences. In speaking to reporters at the 2019 U.S. Championships, Biles shared her anger at having to compete for an organization that failed her.

“It’s hard coming here for an organization, having had them fail us so many times. We had one goal and we’ve done everything that they asked us for, even when we didn’t want to. And they couldn’t do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us. And it’s just really sad because now every time I go to the doctor or training, I get worked on , it’s like I don’t want to get worked on but my body hurts I’m 22. And at the end of the day, that’s my fifth rotation and I have to go do therapy. But it’s just hard. And we try to work through it but it’ll take some time. I’m strong, I’ll get through it but it’s hard.”

The decision to speak against the organization is a brave one, considering USA gymnastics are entirely responsible for choosing the athletes that will represent them and the country in competition.

SEE ALSO: “I [Slept] All The Time Because It’s The Closest Thing To Death:” Simone Biles Explains How She Coped With Sexual Abuse

Props to Simone for continuing to speak about this issue. While many can’t say they’ve been violated by a gymnastics doctor, sexual assault at the hands of a trusted, authority figure is prevalent. So this type of vocalization from a public figure is necessary and admirable.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t Protect Us.” Simone Biles Slams U.S. Gymnastics Over Larry Nasser was originally published on getuperica.com

