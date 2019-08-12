Ericaism: More Than Pretty Moment, My Affirmations [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is getting ready to release her book “More Than Pretty” in September and spoke about affirmations. Words of affirmation can truly help your mental state.

Remember what you say about yourself and stand clear of negativity.

Erica shared several of them that work for her and will inspire you to write down some for yourself.

She said, “I am a prayer warrior. I am destined for greatness. I am powerful. I am powerful,” and much more.

She also spoke about always not liking the journey as well as feeling hostage at times where she thought she couldn’t be herself. Erica wants us to declare things about ourselves on a regular basis.

Make sure you watch the full “Ericaism” up top!

