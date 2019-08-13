CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Maurette’s Tip For Tuesday – Follow Your Gut

Maurette's Tip For Tuesday

Trust your gut!

Follow your Christian gut!

A lot of times, you already know the answer to a question before you even ask for advice from someone else. Before you seek someone else’s opinion, listen for God’s voice, his leading, his direction. Often times the advice you receive from a loved one or friend, will ‘check’ with your spirit, that answer you already received from God.

Trust God!

Happy Tuesday!

    

Maurette's Tip for Tuesday

