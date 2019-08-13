Choirmaster Ricky Dillard Inks New Deal With Motown Gospel

Choirmaster and award winning director Ricky Dillard has just signed a new recording agreement with the legendary Motown Gospel and is prepping for a brand new live recording with his ever faithful singing aggregation, New G.

The recording will be held live in Chicago, September 28, 2019 at the Haven of Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 7925 South Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

Dillard is excited to be continuing his now 31-year career in the gospel music industry and Motown Executives are honored to be taking his career to the next level.

This is exciting news!

