Harlem Park Recreation Center Reopens

Mayor Jack Young announced the re-opening of the Harlem Park Recreation Center at 700 North Calhoun St. on Tuesday on the West Side of Baltimore.

The recreation center had been closed since 2012, and it’s re-opening is a collaboration between the city and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The renovations include new lighting, games and sporting equipment, along with an updated multipurpose room.

Operation hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 9pm and Tuesdays 9am-5pm.

This is great news and we are hopeful it will be an encouraging and fun place for kids to gather, learn and play. We definitely need to see more of this in our community.

    

