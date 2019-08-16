Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money she earned back in 2016 and 2017.

Bossip reports Blige had not responded to the filing as of Monday. Blige was also accused of not paying her bills for 2009, 2010, and 2011 to the tune of $3,426,255.43.



The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M In Back Taxes was originally published on www.praisecleveland.com