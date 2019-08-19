CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

‘We Have Medicine:’ Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Back In Nigeria Offering ‘Love And Good Energy’

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.

The Osundairo brothers are doing their best to ride the fame train they got in the Jussie Smollett case. The Nigerian-American brothers are now in Nigeria offering “love and energy.”

See Also: Lawyer For Nigerian-American Brothers Won’t Explain Why They Participated In Jussie Smollett Attack

Abel and Ola Osundairo were supposedly in Lagos, Nigeria offering free medical outreach with the tagline “We care but God heals.” It is not clear if they have any medical training. See their Instagram post below:

In a video, one of the brothers says wearing an American flag shirt, “We have medicine, we have water… we have love and good energy.”

The last reports on the brother was that that there were suing for defamation because they felt “alienated” in Chicago but couldn’t get jobs. According to The Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit alleged in part that Smollett’s attorneys “doubled down, not simply affirming that Mr. Smollett was a wholly innocent victim, but that … (the brothers) unequivocally led a criminally homophobic, racist, and violent attack.”

The brothers’ lawsuit complained that Smollett’s Los Angeles-based celebrity attorney Mark Geragos made them “feel unsafe and alienated in their local Chicago community.”

It was reported in April that sources close to the brothers claim they have not been able to land an agent since the Smollett case went public.

Originally, their fitness training business was skyrocketing but “many of their potential clients turned out to be feigning interest in getting in shape and were really looking to get details on Jussie’s case.”

It also wasn’t helping that other damning information about the brothers has surfaced. For example, it was reported that Olabinjo Osundairo was charged with attempted murder in 2011. He reportedly reached a plea deal “with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery; he was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $674 fine.”

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Kim Foxx, the Cook County State Attorney, has been attacked by the Chicago Police after the 16 felony counts being dropped.

Smollett has maintained his innocence.

‘We Have Medicine:’ Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Back In Nigeria Offering ‘Love And Good Energy’ was originally published on newsone.com

Jussie Smollett

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘We Have Medicine:’ Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case…

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.
08.20.19
Rising Housing Costs Are Making Black Residents Physically…

New data on health across the U.S. shows that high housing costs are harming Americans’ health – and that some…
08.20.19
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M…

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com: According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money…
08.19.19
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close