CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

BET Sunday Best Recap: Joshua Copeland, Melvin Crispell III Advance To Finals, Fantasia Debuts New Single

BET Networks Presents "Q 85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones"

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Just as fast as it came back into our lives, BET‘s Sunday Best is set to wrap season nine next Sunday but not without crowning a winner. On Sunday’s episode, the inspirational singing competition crowned its two finalists for season nine: Joshua Copeland and Melvin Crispell III.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Both Copeland and Crispell performed twice on Sunday’s show, choosing a personal song for their first performance and an original song for their second performance. Crispell chose Hezekiah Walker‘s “Wonderful Is Your Name,” written by his late father Melvin Crispell, Jr and Copeland chose Tasha Cobbs Leonard‘s “I’m Getting Ready”.

For the second performance, RCA rounded up an all-star crew of talent to help each contestant with their original song. Both Makeba Riddick-Woods and Aaron Lindsey helped pen for Copeland “Anything Is Wonderful” and “Not The End Of Your Story” for Crispell. You can hear both singles now via RCA Inspiration.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Also on the show, Fantasia delivered a soul-stirring performance of her new song, “Looking For You.” The song follows “Enough” which she premiered at the BET Awards this past June and will appear on her upcoming album, Sketchbook.

The Sunday Best season finale airs on August 25th and will not only feature the crowning of the season nine winner but also performances from Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Vashawn Mitchell as well as the show’s judges, Kelly PriceJonathan McReynolds, and Erica Campbell. Campbell is set to premiere her new single, “Praying & Believing” on stage.

The season 9 winner will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000 and the title “Sunday Best.” You can vote for your favorite finalist at BET.com/VoteSundayBest.

 

BET Sunday Best Recap: Joshua Copeland, Melvin Crispell III Advance To Finals, Fantasia Debuts New Single was originally published on www.praisehouston.com

BET Sunday Best

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M…

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com: According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money…
08.19.19
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close