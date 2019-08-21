Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale

This song is filled with powerful lyrics that is very suitable for the world we live in today. With all the injustice, tragedy, hurt and hate, the Campbells are hoping “Praying And Believing” uplifts listeners.Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Praying And Believing” is the introduction single from the forthcoming new compilation album “Warryn Campbell Presents My Block Inc.” The compilation album will feature all new music from Jason McGee & The Choir, MC Lyte, Lena Byrd Miles, JoiStaRR, The Walls Group and more, and will be released on all digital platforms on September 27, 2019.