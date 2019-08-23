Lead Singer of Ricky McDuffie and the Family Dead at 31

Gospel singer Pastor Elder Ricky McDuffie has died.

According to WPDE, the South Carolina native succumbed to a undisclosed illness back on August 18.

McDuffie was the lead singer of his family’s gospel quartet Ricky McDuffie and the Family. The group won a Gospel Rhythm Award in 2014 and have performed across the country, including shows in Baltimore.

His siblings said he started singing at the age of 4 and grew into a gifted singer, musician and preacher.

McDuffie leaves behind a wife and three young children. He was 31.

Source: WPDE

