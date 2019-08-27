It’s been a while since we heard from Latice Crawford but the eOne Nashville singer is back with a new inspirational song called “Amazing.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Speaking to God’s “amazing” characteristics, she thanks God for accepting her flaws, loving her when she didn’t love herself and never leaving when she felt alone.

“Thank you Lord for sneaking behind my wall,” she sings. “Thank you for holding my hand in my wrong. Thank you for loving me in all of my faults. You’re amazing.”

Listen:

Listen: Latice Crawford Releases New Single, “Amazing” was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: