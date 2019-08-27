CLOSE
Release Date Revealed for William McDowell’s “The Cry” Live Album

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

A new live album is on the way from Grammy and Dove Award winner Pastor William McDowell!

“The Cry” is available for pre-order and is set for release on September 20th. The album was recorded at Redemption to the Nations Churchin Chattanooga, TN.  Artists Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, Yolanda Adams and more have all lended their vocals to the upcoming album.

“God literally walked into the room in our church in a tangible way,” said McDowell in a press release. “To me, this is not only our best-ever captured recording, but it’s also by far the most special and deeply personal. It’s the answer to a twenty-year cry.”

Press play on the lead single “I Don’t Wanna Leave” below.

