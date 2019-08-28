Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

You know what always trumps a bad introduction? A great performance!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of knowing who you are and not letting negative influences misshape who God created you to be. Instead, be great, be on point, be fixed on God, and He’ll take care of the rest.

Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 7 hours ago

