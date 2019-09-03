CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch Travis Greene’s New Music Video For “Won’t Let Go”

Travis Greene dropped a music video for his “Won’t Let Go” single from his upcoming album, Broken Record, due this fall. 

In the one-man video set in the countryside, Travis is seen driving through green pastures that seem to allude to the Psalm 23 scripture that reads: “He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.” While figuratively, green pastures refers to green land, Biblically, it refers to little green sprouts in dry seasons not only in the hillsides, but in our lives — it’s enough for God to meet our needs. 

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Travis is recorded on a visually solo journey but He’s not really alone. The spirit of God rides with the singer as he reflects on how God never leaves His side; God is always there through all seasons and through all roads, smooth and rocky. 

“This one is for those who feel like you’re at your end,” he says in the video. “Keep your head up and know that God won’t let you go.” 

Watch: 

 

In addition to releasing this new music video, Travis was also recently nominated for a 2019 Dove Award for “Gospel Artist of the Year” and was honored with a gold plaque from RCA Inspiration for selling a half-million records for his no. 1 single, “Intentional.” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

Congrats, Travis!

Watch Travis Greene’s New Music Video For “Won’t Let Go” was originally published on getuperica.com

Travis Greene

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
08.28.19
MEXICO-RELIGION-LUZ DEL MUNDO-BAPTISM
Famed Evangelist Accused of Preying on Interns

View this post on Instagram ‪I love contending and praying for people! It’s passion and compassion in the Spirit of…
08.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close