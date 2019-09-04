CLOSE
Dolly Parton Featured On Remix Of Christian Song, “God Only Knows” [VIDEO]

Dolly Parton lent her voice to another remake of for King & Country‘s “God Only Knows” and it’s a country match made in heaven.

“When we originally spoke to [Dolly Parton] on the phone, her words were, ‘When I first heard ‘God Only Knows’ I thought it was one of the best songs I’d ever heard. I feel that this is a good song for right now. I know that it touched me at a time when I needed to be lifted up,’” for King & Country group members Joel and Luke Smallbone said on social media.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

“God Only Knows,” which was recently awarded “Song of the Year” at the K-LOVE Awards, is the group’s longest-charting No. 1 hit on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart. Not only did it reach over 202 million radio impressions and over 25 million streams, but the song also garnered the attention of producer Timbaland (known for hits from Aaliyah, Missy Elliott and more) who made a remix of the song.

“This song was Heaven-sent,” Parton said in an exclusive interview with ET. “I wanted to be a part of it because it just speaks to so many people out there that are having a hard time going through rough times.”

Listen:

