James Fortune Hits Number One with New Project “Dream Again”

Grammy nominated gospel recording artist James Fortune has a lot to smile about these days. His brand new project, Dream Again, has landed him atop the Billboard Top Gospel Album Sales Charts.

He says that this is “proof that you can dream again.”

His latest single, “I Am” is also Number 8 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart as well and is a favorite at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark.

Make sure you pick up “Dream Again” wherever digital and physical music is sold.

Congratulations!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: