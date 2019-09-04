James Fortune Hits Number One with New Project “Dream Again”

Grammy nominated gospel recording artist James Fortune has a lot to smile about these days. His brand new project, Dream Again, has landed him atop the Billboard Top Gospel Album Sales Charts.
🚨 Proof that you can #DreamAgain Thank You @eonenashville @theeginamiller @stanjonesmusic @paulcolson @omegageorge @kyayavonne @cbhelton_ @darnellenolin and my boy working hard to take me to the top on radio @mrkerrydouglas The Producers @ayronlewis @parrisbowens @dlokeyz @von_cocapt All the singer’s, musicians, and writers. My sis @minonssings for the vocal arrangements. @nicoleheyward @creativeclassicagency staff! @channyteau stylist. @elleytee @jiles.king @_mayorchris_ Special Guest: @dshondra @cardikeev_ @dhm_fountain @iamlisaknowlessmith @thecourtneyfranklin @iampatrice_dominique @marleymuzick @ikenice @tgalberth S/O to @nikayaluv for the exclusive weekend release. And everyone else who had anything to do with this album. To everyone at Radio thank you so much! @wmjshow @getuperica @darlenemccoy @dwightstone @bigmed To my wife @misskellz_ and my family. Thank you!!❤️ And everyone else! 🙌🏽 #jamesfortune #dreamagain #linkinbio
He says that this is “proof that you can dream again.”
His latest single, “I Am” is also Number 8 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart as well and is a favorite at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark.
Make sure you pick up “Dream Again” wherever digital and physical music is sold.
Congratulations!
