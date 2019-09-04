CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

James Fortune Hits Number One with New Project “Dream Again”

James Fortune

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Grammy nominated gospel recording artist James Fortune has a lot to smile about these days. His brand new project, Dream Again, has landed him atop the Billboard Top Gospel Album Sales Charts.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

View this post on Instagram

🚨 Proof that you can #DreamAgain Thank You @eonenashville @theeginamiller @stanjonesmusic @paulcolson @omegageorge @kyayavonne @cbhelton_ @darnellenolin and my boy working hard to take me to the top on radio @mrkerrydouglas The Producers @ayronlewis @parrisbowens @dlokeyz @von_cocapt All the singer’s, musicians, and writers. My sis @minonssings for the vocal arrangements. @nicoleheyward @creativeclassicagency staff! @channyteau stylist. @elleytee @jiles.king @_mayorchris_ Special Guest: @dshondra @cardikeev_ @dhm_fountain @iamlisaknowlessmith @thecourtneyfranklin @iampatrice_dominique @marleymuzick @ikenice @tgalberth S/O to @nikayaluv for the exclusive weekend release. And everyone else who had anything to do with this album. To everyone at Radio thank you so much! @wmjshow @getuperica @darlenemccoy @dwightstone @bigmed To my wife @misskellz_ and my family. Thank you!!❤️ And everyone else! 🙌🏽 #jamesfortune #dreamagain #linkinbio

A post shared by James Fortune (@mrjamesfortune) on

He says that this is “proof that you can dream again.”

His latest single, “I Am” is also Number 8 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart as well and is a favorite at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark.

Make sure you pick up “Dream Again” wherever digital and physical music is sold.

James Fortune Dream Again

Source: Entertainment One / Entertainment One

Congratulations!

 

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Billboard Gospel , dream again , James Fortune

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
08.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close