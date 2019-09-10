CLOSE
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is definitely worth it and so much more!

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is adding another achievement to her already impeccable resume: L’Oréal Paris spokesperson.

On Tuesday (September 10), it was announced that the 54-year-old How to Get Away With Murder star will be the face of the company’s L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect line.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

In an interview with PEOPLE, Viola admitted that this all feels “surreal,” especially since she has never felt linked to the concepts of “beauty and femininity.”

“It feels surreal,” the Emmy and Golden Globe winner recently told PEOPLE.

“First of all, and you can take what I’m about to say with a grain of salt, I never thought that I could be an international spokesperson for L’Oréal. The fact that I am, it feels like my life has come full circle.”

Adding, “When I thought of beauty and femininity when I was a young scrappy girl growing up in Central Falls, Rhode Island, I didn’t associate it with myself. I didn’t think that I had all those attributes that women who are seen like that should have.”

Here she is, looking fresh-faced and L’Oréal ready with her natural hair and gleaming smile front and center:

Viola Davis

Source: L’Oréal Paris / L’Oréal Paris

 

Voila’s TV, print and digital campaigns for the skincare and cosmetics company will drop at the beginning of October, and she’s amongst fantastic company, joining the likes of fellow Oscar winner Helen Miren, HTGAWM co-star Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria to name a few.

L’Oreal wrote on their official Instagram page that Viola is a ‘force to be reckoned with.”

“Viola Davis is an #unstoppable force to be reckoned with. And we are so excited that she’s joined the #lorealparisfamily. Viola, you show us every day that with courage and confidence there is no limit to what a strong, beautiful woman can do. You’re #worthit.”

 

In the end, Viola believes her very image on these ads sends a positive message to our girls about their “worth.”

“The whole L’Oréal moniker, ‘I’m worth it,’ always gives me chills,” she says. “I think that statement is everything. It’s the sort of mantra we should tell all our little girls.”

As we’ve previously reported, these past few months have been nothing but major announcements for Viola. While her role as Annalise on ABC’s Shondaland drama HTGAWM will be ending this season, Viola has also been tapped to play Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series First Ladies.

Congrats Viola! You are definitely worth it, and so much more!

Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The New Face Of L'Oréal Paris

