Asbestos Found In A Northwest Baltimore School

A second meeting is set after asbestos was found in caulk around the windows at Hilton Elementary.

According to Fox 45, Baltimore City Public School officials say there’s nothing to fear.

“It’s in a chemical compound,“ said Cynthia Smith, the school system’s director of design and construction. “So, the caulk is a chemical compound, so the asbestos fibers are embedded in the chemical compound that make it so that it’s not dangerous.”

Some parents at the northwest Baltimore are very concerned.

“My child’s safety and health is at risk and nobody has answers as to if my child is going to be safe, whether my child will get sick,“ said Shannon Ballard, whose daughter attends the school.

City Schools officials will have another meeting for parents Friday morning from 9 to 10:30 AM at the school.

