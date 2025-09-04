Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It”
Today, in this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to come back first and foremost, when we are in a time of challenge, a time when everything is going crazy. Then you need to do something simple. Pray, but not just pray for God to move the mountain, but also pray to give. Plus the strength to climb the mountain. It’s necessary. We can pray and hope that it will come to us in a way that is comfortable, but that is not always how God will do it. God does not always come in the way that we expect. Sometimes God will come with ideas and efforts for us in work clothes, which means we have to go to work to act. So as we continue this process, I recommend that you pray, then take action on your prayers. Remember faith without works is dead. Let’s go to work and do
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Dr. Willie Jolley Releases Music Video For ‘We’ll Get Through This!’
- Turn Your Setbacks Into Greenbacks: Motivational Speaker Willie Jolley Shares 7 Secrets To Making A Comeback
Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings