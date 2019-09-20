Anthony Brown And Group TherAPy Go Gold!

Congratulations to Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy on the success of their Billboard Chart Topping Single, “Worth”, which has been certified “Gold” by the RIAA.

Brown received a plaque commemorating this great accomplishment presented by Bryant Scott (President) of Tyscot Records, the label Brown started and has continued his career with to this day. This is his first gold record, and what was also special was that the honor was bestowed upon him at his alma mater, Morgan State University.

The event was attended by fellow gospel artist and event host Maurette Brown Clark (The Sound of Praise’s own), along with gospel artist Stephen Hurd, who read a letter from Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young during the Thursday ceremony at The Murphy Fine Arts Center. Scott surprised Brown on stage with a large gold record plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America that certified 500,000 sales of “Worth.” The honor took place four years after Brown and Group Therapy, the singer’s longtime ensemble that consists of several Morgan State peers, first topped the Billboard charts with “Worth.” Also of note, Brown’s current single “Blessings on Blessings” hit number one on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart this week.

“It’s never been about trying to go after success, or get up the charts or any of those things… It’s never been a chase after success. It’s been a chase of trying to write music that would touch people where they’re at. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do.”

Well done!

