Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

If You’re Feeling Down… Listen To This [AUDIO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Grammy award-winning soul singer, multi-instrumentalist, and preacher’s kid PJ Morton is bringing us back to his church roots.

Morton collaborated with gospel powerhouses Mary Mary and Le’Andria Johnson for his latest single “All In His Plan”; which acts as perfect reminder that even if things seem to not being going your way, it is all a part of a bigger plan.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

The song goes, “Can I be honest? Sometimes I don’t understand. Why do you let me fall when the world is in your hands? You could stop it all if you wanted to but you don’t, you just let me go through. But I know you’d never let it kill me – only make me strong. I know that it’s all for a purpose.”

Between the powerful message and the equally powerful vocals, we’re not sure what is moving our spirit more but we do know that we needed this message today.

Watch the lyric video above and share this if you have also been uplifted by this song!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

RCAI Presents Le’Andria Live [Exclusive Photos]
13 photos

If You’re Feeling Down… Listen To This [AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Leandria Johnson , PJ MOrton

Videos
Latest
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close