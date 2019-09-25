CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI

School Bus Travelling on Highway

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges after police said she was found slumped over the wheel of a bus.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

An off-duty officer found Angela Cassidy on the shoulder of Route 100 eastbound around 3 p.m. last Wednesday. The stop sign was activated and the lights were flashing.

See Also: Drunk Driving & Dark Roads May Be Behind Death Of New York Couple In Dominican Republic

“He knocked on the door in an attempt to wake up the driver, but was unsuccessful,” Mark Limansky, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said. “He then climbed through the emergency exit door on the bus, went and awakened the bus driver and noticed signs of impairment.”

Police said that the off-duty officer called for a backup officer to conduct a field sobriety test. Cassidy failed the test.

No students were on the bus at the time. But, police are trying to find out if the 36-year-old had driven intoxicated while students were on the bus before.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

anne arundel county , school bus

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close