If you listen to Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell often, then you know how much GRIFF loves the Oakland Raiders. This week though, his team was losing and somehow, he was still able to enjoy with time at the game with the opposing team’s fans.

This moment made GRIFF reflect on how his upbringing shaped his posture—how he’s able to find peace in the midst of struggle. Listen to his story up top!

Mr. Griffin: Being Happy In The Midst Of The Storm [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

