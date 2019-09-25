CLOSE
National News
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender Pastor In Groundbreaking Role

Her character will lead a welcoming congregation.

Peppermint

Source: Jackie Brown / Splash News

Peppermint, a.k.a. Agnes Moore, is continuing to build her acting career after first gaining prominence as the season 9 runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This year, she made a memorable appearance in the FX show Pose and now she’s taking on the role of a pastor in the CBS dramedy God Friended Me.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Broadway actress and LGBTQ+ activist will be taking on the role for a two-episode arc starting on Sunday, October 6.

Peppermint’s character, Pastor Olivia, leads a LGBTQ+ friendly congregation. A series regular, Ali (played by Javicia Leslie), joins the church after leaving her father’s (Joe Morton) Harlem Episcopal Church.

The whole series revolves around Miles (played by Brandon Micheal Hall), an atheist podcaster whose life is completely flipped when he receives a Facebook friend request from God.

When talking about her role with Entertainment Weekly, Peppermint said, “This role is proof that we’ve come so far. A transgender pastor is not something you’d see being written or cast even five years ago. This season, they are raising the bar both in front and behind the camera. You ain’t ready, y’all!”

Peppermint became the first Drag Race contestant to enter the competition as an out transgender woman. She was also the first out trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway for the 2018 Go-Go’s-themed musical Head Over Heels.

God Friended Me will make its season 2 premiere on Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. (due to Sunday Night Football). Peppermint’s episode is set to air in the show’s regular time slot on Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender Pastor In Groundbreaking Role was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

LGBTQ , transgender pastor

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender Pastor In Groundbreaking Role

