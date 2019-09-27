CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred & Voice Of Racism Looks Like

racism

Source: Gandee Vasan / Getty

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually cost you your safety and livelihood. Just like Permit Patty and BBQ Becky, Hateful Heather let her true, racist self get the best of her — and social media got to watch her disgusting embarrassing meltdown playout right before our eyes.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Heather Lynn Patton was filmed on Thursday going on an Anti-Black rant at a CVS in California. In the viral footage, Patton can be heard yelling “I hate n***ers,” to which one woman responded, “she on drugs or something.” But nope. The 49-year old bigot insisted, “No, I just hate n***ers.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Folks continued recording Heather as she walked outside the the Pharmacy ranting and throwing a tantrum, repeatedly spewing the N-word. But it didn’t stop there. She continued,

“I would kill a n***er but the law says I can’t kill the n***ers. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n***ers they’d all be dead.”

But not so fast, Ms. Hate. You won’t get away with this, and no public apology will save you. Twitter Detectives have discovered that Heather reportedly a costume designer and wardrobe assistant on various TV and film productions, and has worked on The Americans and Rescue Me among other projects. And according to KTLA, Patton has received two restraining orders by her neighbors whom she allegedly harassed. One neighbor told the station that she “has a long history of erratic, unstable behavior and making violent threats.”

Actress Patricia Arquette even chimed in on the madness; giving the location of the CVS store where Heather lost her marbles and sharing everything she may know about her.

So the next time we think of the terms “hate crime” and “terrorists”, let’s not forget to add people like Heather Patton to the top of the list.

#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred & Voice Of Racism Looks Like was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

Racism

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close