CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore Cop Fatally Shoots Dog He Says Bit Him, Owner Cries Foul

Baltimore City Police are investigating claims that a fatal shooting of a dog was not justified.

Officers were at the 1800 block of Casadel Avenue in southwest Baltimore when a dog bit the officer, investigators said.

Neighbors and the dog’s owner, however, said it did not bite the officer.

Apryl Santiago-Harvey told CBS Baltimore when an officer came to her home, she told him to say outside her fenced front yard while she went to get her dog, Titan, who was in the backyard.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

She said when she went into her home, the officer started talking to the dog and came into the front yard, at which point the dog jumped over a fence.

“I heard about five to six gunshots, and when I turned around, I looked at my front lawn and my dog had been shot and killed by the police,” she said.

Read More Here: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Baltimore Cop Fatally Shoots Dog He Says Bit Him, Owner Cries Foul was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore City police

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow…

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is…
09.30.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…

The former 'Sister, Sister' star gets into the details.
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…

A horrible incident involving a sixth-grader at a Northern Virginia Christian school has sparked outrage across the country. Three sixth-grade…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close