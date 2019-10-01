Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
In her book, More Than Pretty, Erica Campbell discusses how she loves her kids. In today’s Ericaism, she emphasized that how we speak to our children can make or break them. Listen up top to hear a part of her “more than pretty” moment.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 5 Things To Look For In Finding A New Church Home
- Girl Chat With Erica Campbell: What’s It Mean To Be More Than Pretty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]
Ericaism: Speak Life To Your Children [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com