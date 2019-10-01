CLOSE
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los Angeles & Raise $30K In Just 2 Days

Here's your feel-good story of the day

Palm tree silhouettes against the sky at sunset in Venice Beach, California

Source: Jinna van Ringen Photography / Getty

California has more homeless people than any other state in the country, according to a statistic from the Los Angles Timesand if you’ve ever roamed the streets of Southern California, you’re probably not surprised to hear that. It’s hard to say what brought each and every person into a situation that led them to being homeless, but a lot of people in this situation are subjected to homelessness because of unforeseen circumstances that simply knocked them off their feet.

A lot of Californians are understanding of the unfortunate situations that can so easily leave someone living on the streets, and because of this, the public is now rallying behind one musician in Los Angeles to help her get back on her feet. The LAPD sent out a tweet which features a homeless woman singing opera in a train station last week. “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices,” they wrote. “Sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

So many people were moved by her rendition of Giacomo Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro” that the tweet ended up going viral, which of course prompted viewers to find out her identity in an effort to help.

The woman in the video is 52-year-old Emily Zamourka, according to reports from Yahoo News. The very talented woman reportedly moved to America from Russia 28 years ago and is a trained pianist and violinist who taught lessons to others before suffering a serious health condition. Zamourka always worked several jobs to make ends meet, but once her instruments were stolen, medical bills surrounding her condition started to pile up, and that’s what forced her into homelessness.

“I am sleeping actually on the cardboard right now, in the parking lot,” she told the ABC 7. “I am sleeping where I can sleep…I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden to anybody.”

After hearing Zamourka’s heartbreaking story, a person named David Tweet organized a GoFundMe page where he collected donations for the woman. Currently, the page has amassed over $28,000 in just two days. The organizer is hoping to generate a total of $75,000 to help Zamourka return to her life and get back into making music.

People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los Angeles & Raise $30K In Just 2 Days was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

Los Angeles

