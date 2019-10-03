Donnie McClurkin To Celebrate Turning 60!

Pastor Donnie McClurkin is turning 60 and has planned a star-studded concert to celebrate!

To be held November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, New York, the concert features appearances by some of gospel music’s best – Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, and Kierra Sheard.

It was announced on the social media platform for his Perfecting Praise Church: “We are excited to announce the line up for our Pastors 60th Birthday Celebration!!!! This is going to be an All Star Celebration like no other with appearances by @kirkfranklin , @cecewinans @imericacampbell @kierrasheard @jonmcreynolds @tashacobbsleonard Tickets are selling fast!!! To purchase ticket visit our facebook page and click on the flyer link!!!!!”

