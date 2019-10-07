18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in Baltimore City

New traffic cameras are coming to Baltimore.

Seven speed cameras and 11 red light cameras will be installed around the city within the upcoming weeks. The Department of Transportation said the program will help increase safety by reducing driver speeds in school zones, decrease the incidence of vehicles running red lights, and for commercial vehicles, reducing traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, businesses, and other infrastructure on posted (signed) streets.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The cameras capture vehicles going over the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. They’ll operate in Baltimore City school zones Monday- Friday from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM all year.

Beginning on October 15th, speed cameras will be added at the following locations:

3000 to 3700 blk Garrison Blvd – Liberty Elementary School

2400 to 2800 blk North Dukeland Street – Bard High School – Early College, ConneXions School

2700 to 3400 blk West North Avenue – KIPP Academy, Belmont Elementary School

2500 to 3300 blk Federal Street – Fort Worthington Elementary/ Middle School

4000 to 5100 blk The Alameda – Walter P. Carter Elementary School

400 to 1000 blk East Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary School

2800 to 3200 blk Loch Raven Blvd – Abbottson Elementary School

The red light cameras operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year. That fine is $75.00.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Beginning on November 30th, red light cameras will be added at the following locations:

Martin Luther King Boulevard NB/SB @ Pennsylvania Avenue

Fallsway SB @ Madison Avenue

North Calvert Street NB @ East 25th Street

Guilford Avenue @ Centre Street

Northern Parkway NB/SB @ York Road

Eastern Avenue EB/WB @ Kane Street

Harford Road NB/SB @ Echodale Avenue

Wilkens Avenue EB/WB @ Brunswick Street

Monument Street EB @ Haven Street

Perring Parkway NB/SB @ Woodbourne Avenue

York Road NB/SB @ Woodbourne Avenue

Source: Fox Baltimore

18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in Baltimore City was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted October 7, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: