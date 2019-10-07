CLOSE
Baltimore
18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in Baltimore City

Speed Camera Against Blurred Motion Of Truck On Road

Source: Georges Mir / EyeEm / Getty

New traffic cameras are coming to Baltimore.

Seven speed cameras and 11 red light cameras will be installed around the city within the upcoming weeks. The Department of Transportation said the program will help increase safety by reducing driver speeds in school zones, decrease the incidence of vehicles running red lights, and for commercial vehicles, reducing traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, businesses, and other infrastructure on posted (signed) streets.

The cameras capture vehicles going over the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. They’ll operate in Baltimore City school zones Monday- Friday from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM all year.

Beginning on October 15th, speed cameras will be added at the following locations:

  • 3000 to 3700 blk Garrison Blvd – Liberty Elementary School
  • 2400 to 2800 blk North Dukeland Street – Bard High School – Early College, ConneXions School
  • 2700 to 3400 blk West North Avenue – KIPP Academy, Belmont Elementary School
  • 2500 to 3300 blk Federal Street – Fort Worthington Elementary/ Middle School
  • 4000 to 5100 blk The Alameda – Walter P. Carter Elementary School
  • 400 to 1000 blk East Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary School
  • 2800 to 3200 blk Loch Raven Blvd – Abbottson Elementary School

The red light cameras operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year. That fine is $75.00.

Beginning on November 30th, red light cameras will be added at the following locations:

  • Martin Luther King Boulevard NB/SB @ Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Fallsway SB @ Madison Avenue
  • North Calvert Street NB @ East 25th Street
  • Guilford Avenue @ Centre Street
  • Northern Parkway NB/SB @ York Road
  • Eastern Avenue EB/WB @ Kane Street
  • Harford Road NB/SB @ Echodale Avenue
  • Wilkens Avenue EB/WB @ Brunswick Street
  • Monument Street EB @ Haven Street
  • Perring Parkway NB/SB @ Woodbourne Avenue
  • York Road NB/SB @ Woodbourne Avenue

Source: Fox Baltimore

18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in Baltimore City  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

