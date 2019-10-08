Tim Tebow Surprises Inmates at Maximum-Security Prison [Video]

Inmates at a maximum-security prison in Texas were treated to a surprise visit last week from former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

The now ESPN analyst met with a portion of the 2,000 inmates at Alfred D. Hughes maximum-security prison where she shared the Gospel and even took part in a pushup contest.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In an Instagram post detailing his visit, Tebow said he’s grateful for the time spent with his “new brothers” in Christ. In a separate post, Tebow shared a photo of himself and some of the inmate pointing up to God.

His visit was no coincidence, according to KWTX, Tebow was initially contacted by a father of one of the inmates who asked if the athlete would stop by the prison while he was in Waco.

How sweet! Check out Tebow’s IG posts about his visit below.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Source: Christian Post

Also On Praise 106.1: