Maryland Construction Worker Killed After SUV Crashes Into Worksite

A construction worker is dead after being hit by an SUV that was involved in a car crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Hagerstown Police Department where three construction workers were doing a repaving project.

Two cars collided in an intersection nearby. The collision, sending the SUV into the parking lot, hitting the workers and their construction vehicle.

One worker died at the scene. A second worker was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay. The driver of the SUV and the third worker who was inside the construction vehicle at the time were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that initially collided with the SUV wasn’t hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash in the first place.

