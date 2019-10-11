CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen Brutally Beaten By Other Students

The 14-year-old has remained unidentified.

A heartbreaking video is circulating of 14-year-old child being attacked in a bathroom by several students. The incident took place at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West in Baltimore, Maryland and now there is reportedly a investigation underway.

SEE ALSONeighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot & Killed In Dallas

After the video went viral, Baltimore City Schools released the following statement, according to CBS, “Yesterday, a student was assaulted by several other students at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West. Students involved in the incident are being identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law. “

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The statement continued, “We are committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and work hard every day to create positive and supportive environments for teaching and learning. To the extent possible, students in the video have been identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law.”

See the video below, but please be warned that it is graphic.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics from 2016, Black children have the highest rate of being bullied, “25% of African-American students, 22% of Caucasian students, 17% of Hispanic students, and 9% of Asian students report being bullied at school.”

Sadly, bullying often results in suicide, “Bully victims are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University,” the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported. On top of that, the CDC found that more than “14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

A most recent example is Phillip Spruill Jr., an 11-year-old 5th grader from Philadelphia, killed himself in April after incessant bullying at school because of his weight. In addition, Kevin Reese Jr., a 10-year-old from Houston, hanged himself to death in January because he was bullied at school through taunting and physical abuse, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

An overwhelming amount of kids who are bullied don’t report it, according to many educators. Most bullied children are at a higher risk of anxiety, depression and other negative outcomes.

We hope the bullies in the video are properly punished and our thought go out to the 14-year-old.

School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen Brutally Beaten By Other Students  was originally published on newsone.com

Baltimore , Bullying

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you…
10.14.19
‘Racist’ Christian TV Station Slammed Over ‘Pimp’ And…

Black religious leaders boycott after accusing a network owner of racism.
10.10.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.”
10.10.19
A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His…

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss…
10.10.19
All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange &…

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company…
10.10.19
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella…

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO]

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.
10.09.19
Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million…

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the…
10.09.19
Bella Thorne, Tim Tebow And Geoffrey Zakarian On 'Extra'
Tim Tebow Surprises Inmates at Maximum-Security Prison [Video]

Inmates at a maximum-security prison in Texas were treated to a surprise visit last week from former NFL quarterback Tim…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close