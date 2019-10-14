Hearing the sentence, “you have with cancer.” has to be extremely difficult. These inspiring celebrities were diagnosed with cancer and survived.

See Also: Win Passes To The Brunchin’ For Boobies Luncheon

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

We all know of the most common cancers, like breast and prostate cancer. There are several types of cancer, like; skin cancer, bladder, brain, and cervical.

Breast Cancer

T-Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

1. Robin Roberts -Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007

2. Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.

3. Robert Deniro – Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003

4. Wanda Sykes – Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancer

CLICK HERE to read the full story!

Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors? was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Ed Powell Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: