Breast Cancer
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

CoachArt's 9th Annual 'Gala Of Champions' - Arrivals

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Hearing the sentence, “you have with cancer.” has to be extremely difficult. These inspiring celebrities were diagnosed with cancer and survived.

We all know of the most common cancers, like breast and prostate cancer. There are several types of cancer, like; skin cancer, bladder, brain, and cervical.

Breast Cancer

T-Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2018

Source: Paula Lobo / Getty

1. Robin Roberts -Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007

Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.

2. Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.

Robert Deniro - Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003

3. Robert Deniro – Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003

Wanda Sykes - Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancer

4. Wanda Sykes – Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancer

