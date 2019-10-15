Maurette’s Interview Express: Is Byron Cage’s ‘Presence of the Lord Is Here” Gospel Music’s “Thriller”?

Byron Cage is celebrating 30 years in music ministry and 25 years as a recording artist. The singer stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to speak about his decades in the industry during a round of Interview Express.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See Also: Maurette’s Interview Express: BeBe Winans Reveals Actual Last Name [Video]

See Also: Maurette’s Interview Express: Kurt Carr Reveals Favorite TV Show Plus Other Fun Facts [Video]

See Also: Maurette’s Interview Express: Singer Christina Bell on When She Had Her First Kiss [Video]

See Also: Maurette’s Interview Express: This is Why Deitrick Haddon Loves Being a Preacher [Video]

Also On Praise 106.1: