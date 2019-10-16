Council President Wants Mayor to Spend $34 Million On Heating & Cooling Systems For Schools

Baltimore City Council President wants the Mayor to spend the city’s $34 million budget surplus on heating and cooling systems for Baltimore City Public Schools.

According to Baltimore City Schools data, 60 percent of school buildings in the city lack air conditioning and over the last month alone 49 schools had to be closed for the day due to high temperatures.

The estimate of the total cost of installing what City Schools deems “adequate” heating and air conditioning is between $54,120,000 to $67,650,000, and the surplus would account for more than half of that amount, Scott’s office claimed in a release Wednesday.

