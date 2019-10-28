The Elevation Talk Show: 10-19-19

Podcasts: The Elevation Talk Show
| 10.28.19
Dismiss

Playback & Listen Anytime!

#Elevation , #Elevationtalkshow

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away,…

  Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
10.25.19
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close