Deitrick Haddon is known for stepping outside of the gospel music box and new release he linked up with Zaytoven again for is no different.

What do you get when the King of Trap Music teams up with the King of Contemporary Gospel Music? “Gorilla Faith,” featuring Yung LA.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Crossing genres isn’t new for Deitrick Haddon or Zaytoven. This convergence of musical talents has an intentional message bridging cultures, content and community’s throughout the world. “Gorilla Faith” compels every person to reach beyond their current circumstances and trust the hope that lies within will guide them to a hope, future and an expected end.”

“The MJ of gospel; I moonwalk on the water,” Deitrick sings in the base-heavy track in which he just debuted a music video for as well. He’s not lying! Watch:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video Featuring Zaytoven & Yung LA was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 24 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: