Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video Featuring Zaytoven & Yung LA

Deitrick Haddon is known for stepping outside of the gospel music box and new release he linked up with Zaytoven again for is no different.

What do you get when the King of Trap Music teams up with the King of Contemporary Gospel Music? “Gorilla Faith,” featuring Yung LA.

Crossing genres isn’t new for Deitrick Haddon or Zaytoven. This convergence of musical talents has an intentional message bridging cultures, content and community’s throughout the world. “Gorilla Faith” compels every person to reach beyond their current circumstances and trust the hope that lies within will guide them to a hope, future and an expected end.”

“The MJ of gospel; I moonwalk on the water,” Deitrick sings in the base-heavy track in which he just debuted a music video for as well. He’s not lying! Watch:

