The Elevation Talk Show : 10-26-19

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Playback & Listen Anytime!
Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th. Bobby was a major fixture in the…
Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
Wypipo, pay attention.
SIGN UP FOR THE PRAISE 106.1 NEWSLETTER