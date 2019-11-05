CLOSE
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged Pro-Life Censorship

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from preaching about the Gospel and against abortion.

In his lawsuit, Mark Mayberry said a Portland city employee attempted to stop him from passing out literature and displaying a pro-life sign at Waterfront Park.

He’s asking for $307,000 and wants the city to be penalized for violating a previous order protecting street preachers at the Waterfront.

See Also: Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make Gay Pride Shirts Dismissed

Source: Christian Post

