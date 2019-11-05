CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump Has Been Married 3 Times

The MAGA fanatics strike again.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced her husband Ahmed Hirsi. Marriage is tough for anyone and one can only imagine what Omar has endured in the public eye, especially with Trump targeting her at rallies. However, racist trolls on Twitter are attacking the first Muslim woman elected to Congress for her second divorce, which is ironic considering Trump has five kids by three different women and three marriages.

SEE ALSO:Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist

A user who goes by @jeremycrusher wrote, “That sure was quick, do the courts speed up your divorce when you already have another married man picked out as your next husband? Asking for a friend @IlhanMN.”

Another wrote, “Hey! Your second-ish divorce is final. How does that affect YOUR children?”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

@JelinekDon accuses her of infidelity, “But the nation really wants to know is how many more husbands are you going to claim ?Rep. Ilhan Omar filed for divorce claiming the marriage is ‘irretrievable’ amid allegations that she had an affair with DC-based political consultant Tim Mynett.”

Clearly, these trolls are forgetting that Trump famously cheated on his first wife Ivana Trump with Marla Maples, who he eventually married  — he dumped Ivana in 1992 after marrying her in 1977 and married Marla in 1993. She was divorced by 1999 but Trump met Melania in 1998 — when he was still married to Marla.

Sunday Express, a U.K. outlet reported back in January, despite working for famous photographers, Melania’s career never really blew up as model. A friend said when when Melania met Donald in 1998, “She ran into Donald just at the right time. She was just about out of money, at the end of her rope and about to move back to Eastern Europe.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Just a few years after Melania meets Trump she miraculously becomes a citizen. In March 2001, Melania was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, “which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated ‘sustained national and international acclaim,’” according to The Washington Post. What  did Melania do? She modeled for Camel cigarettes and once hugged a six-foot inflatable whale in a string bikini for Sports Illustrated. The nickname for EB-1 program is the “Einstein” visa. Let’s not, Trump was cheating with porn stars when he was married to Melania.

Any critiques of Omar from MAGA fanatics is hypocritical and disgusting.

Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump Has Been Married 3 Times  was originally published on newsone.com

Ilhan Omar

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…

The MAGA fanatics strike again.
11.06.19
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged…

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from…
11.05.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana…
11.05.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a…
11.05.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…

You might feel violated just watching it.
11.05.19
Praise 106.1 Is Standing With Dr. Tony Evans…

  Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles…
11.04.19
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close