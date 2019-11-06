CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Gospel Artists Show Up To Support The Stampley Family

Recently, some of the nations top gospel artists gathered to pay their respects and support Gospel Recording Artist Micah Stampley and his family at the funeral services for his 15-year-old daughter Mary.

Mary passed from complications from a seizure and since, the gospel community and the world at large have been praying for the Stampley family. Condolences have poured in to show love to one of the industry’s premier worship leaders.

Jonathan Nelson took to instagram to share a photo of some of those that attended, which included Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekaylyn Carr and more.

Love shows up. We certainly continue to send prayers and love to the Stampley family for this devastating loss.

Rest in heaven sweet Mary.

    

